Israeli FM presses France on IRGC terrorist designation

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday urged France to back European Union designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

Sa’ar made the appeal during a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, according to a statement from Jerusalem’s top diplomat.

The minister continued: “Designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization by the EU would be both a moral and an effective step, and would send a clear message to the Iranian people: We hear your voice. You are not alone.”

The United States designated the IRGC a foreign terrorist organization in 2019, but the European Union has resisted similar measures despite ongoing debate among member states.

France’s National Assembly on Jan. 29, 2025, passed a nonbinding resolution urging both the French government and the European Union to add the IRGC to their terrorist-organization lists, citing the group’s role in regional destabilization and domestic repression.​

A cross-party bloc of European Parliament lawmakers has mounted a fresh drive to have the E.U. blacklist the IRGC as a terrorist entity, arguing that the rightward tilt in recent E.U. elections and new legal grounds have created unprecedented momentum for the long-sought designation.