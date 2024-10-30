Israel: ‘Rotten’ UNRWA is ‘infected with terror’

“Israel is committed to international law and to providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, and will continue to act on this subject with UN agencies and international organizations such as the World Food Program, UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and a number of other organizations, this while complying with its international obligations,” the foreign ministry said.

By JNS

Following the Knesset’s vote on Monday to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the Israeli Foreign Ministry called the refugee agency “rotten.”

“It is not just a few rotten apples, as U.N. Secretary-General [Antonio] Guterres is trying to claim. UNRWA in Gaza is a rotten tree entirely infected with terrorist operatives,” the ministry stated.

Despite the ban, which according to the law passed on Monday will come into full effect in 90 days, Israel has committed to ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“Israel is committed to international law and to providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, and will continue to act on this subject with UN agencies and international organizations such as the World Food Program, UNICEF, the World Health Organization, and a number of other organizations, this while complying with its international obligations,” the ministry said.

“Hamas has infiltrated UNRWA in Gaza widely and deeply,” the statement continued. “UNRWA employees were involved in the horrific 7 October massacre. Moreover, Israel handed over to the UN details about an additional 100 Hamas operatives who are employed by UNRWA, yet UNRWA has not taken any measures to handle the issue, and is not moving forward with any serious steps to deal with the terrorist operatives in its ranks.”

The Israeli ban has sparked international concern and criticism. The U.S. State Department has reiterated its “deep concern” over the legislation, emphasizing UNRWA’s critical role in delivering aid to Gaza. The United Kingdom, the European Union and several Muslim-majority countries have also voiced disapproval.

However, the move has garnered support from some of Israel’s allies within the European Union. Geert Wilders, leader of the largest party in the Netherlands’ ruling coalition, and Tomas Zdechovsky, a European Parliament lawmaker from Czechia, welcomed the move.