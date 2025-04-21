Israel revokes French lawmakers’ visas

The delegation, which included National Assembly deputies, mayors and local officials, called the move a “major rupture” in diplomatic ties.

By JNS staff

Israel’s Interior Ministry has revoked the entry visas of 27 French lawmakers and local officials, citing a law permitting the denial of entry to individuals deemed likely to act against the state.

The delegation, comprising members of France’s Ecologist and Communist parties, was scheduled to commence a five-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. According to the group, the trip, organized by the French consulate in Jerusalem, aimed to promote international cooperation and peace.

Prominent figures in the group include National Assembly deputies François Ruffin, Alexis Corbière and Julie Ozenne, as well as Communist deputy Soumya Bourouaha and Senator Marianne Margate. The delegation also included several mayors and local officials.

In a joint statement, 17 members of the group condemned the visa cancellations as “collective punishment” and a “major rupture in diplomatic ties.” They have called on French President Emmanuel Macron to intervene, emphasizing that their visas had been approved a month prior.

This development follows similar actions by Jerusalem, including the recent detention and deportation of two British MPs and the denial of entry to two European MPs earlier this year, citing concerns over anti-Israel activities. 

As of now, there has been no official response from the Élysée Palace regarding the visa cancellations.