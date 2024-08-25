ISIS claims deadly Germany attack to ‘avenge Muslims’ in Gaza

Islamic State said its “soldier” had targeted Christians “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

Islamic State on Saturday claimed a terrorist attack in Solingen, Germany that killed three people and wounded eight others.

The organization described the attacker as a “soldier of the Islamic State,” who had targeted Christians specifically “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

The fatalities were identified only as two men aged 67 and 56, and a 56-year-old woman.

Police have since detained a suspect, the internal affairs minister of North Rhein Westphalia state said early on Sunday.

“We have been following a hot lead all day,” said Herbert Reul, according to the Associated Press. “The person we have been searching for all day has been detained a short while ago.”

On Saturday, officials arrested a 15-year-old on suspicion of knowing about the planned attack and failing to inform authorities.

Police have warned the public to remain vigilant and authorities have set up an online portal for witnesses to upload information about the attack.