Iran negotiations must include ballistic missiles, domestic repression, Rubio says

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that negotiations with Iran cannot be limited to the nuclear file.

Speaking in Washington at a summit on critical mineral development, Rubio appeared to reject Tehran’s desire to exclude the Islamic Republic’s domestic repression and support for regional proxies from upcoming talks with the United States.

“In order for talks to actually lead to something meaningful, they will have to include certain things,” Rubio said. “That includes the range of their ballistic missiles, that includes their sponsorship of terrorist organizations across the region, that includes a nuclear program and that includes the treatment of their own people.”

The United States and Iran had been slated for talks in Istanbul on Friday that were to include ministers from regional countries including Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Iranian media reported on Wednesday before Rubio’s comments that those talks would now be held in Oman, be limited to indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran and would focus on nuclear issues and sanctions.

“I think the Iranians had agreed to a certain format but for whatever reasons, changes in their system, or what have you, we’ll see if we can get back to the right place,” Rubio said. “The United States is prepared to meet with them.”

The secretary of state also alluded to what U.S. President Donald Trump described as an “armada” bearing down on Iran for possible military strikes. The president “retains a number of options” to respond to Iran’s brutal crackdown on protests that has left thousands of civilians dead, Rubio said.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Wednesday that Iran has now called off Friday’s negotiations after the United States balked at the Islamic Republic’s proposal to change the venue and agenda. The Israeli channel cited anonymous U.S. officials, who said that Washington remains willing to talk.

Despite the stated U.S. willingness to sit down with Iran, Rubio expressed skepticism that the two sides could come to an agreement.

“I’m not sure you can reach a deal with these guys, but we’re going to try to find out,” Rubio said.