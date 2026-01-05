In Catalonia, online interactive map targets Jewish community institutions, businesses and Israeli companies

The site, called Barcelonaz and hosted on the French platform GoGoCarto, categorizes 152 businesses and entities under the stated goal of “understanding how (Zionism) operates and in what forms it presents itself, with the intention of making visible and denouncing the impact of its investments in our territory.”

An unknown group, which presents itself as composed of “journalists, teachers, and students,” has launched a project that leaves no doubt about its intentions: a map of Catalonia that identifies Jewish businesses, Israeli companies with interests in Spain, and Spanish or international companies operating in Israel.

The site, called Barcelonaz and hosted on the French platform GoGoCarto, categorizes 152 businesses and entities under the stated goal of “understanding how (Zionism) operates and in what forms it presents itself, with the intention of making visible and denouncing the impact of its investments in our territory.”

Members of Spain’s Jewish community lodged a formal complaint last week with GoGoCarto.

The map is public, interactive, and collaborative, inviting users to donate and add new “Zionist” establishments according to criteria set by the project’s creators.

According to Spanish Jewish news website Enfoque Judio, the project is part of a rampant wave of anti-Semitism in Spain encouraged by left-wing groups in civil society and, according to public complaints by national and international Jewish organizations, from within the ranks of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government, particularly by ministers from his allied party Sumar. The executive’s repeated anti-Israel decisions and the characterization of Israel as a “genocidal state” in the context of the war in Gaza against the terrorist movement Hamas ‘’have contributed to the institutionalization, popularization, and folklorization of anti-Semitism in Spain.’’

“Barcelonaz is not a harmless map: it is an instrument of stigmatization that contributes to this climate of hostility and directly or indirectly invites discrimination against Jews and Israeli citizens, the boycott of their businesses, and even violence. We already saw in Australia the process that led to the attack in Sydney a few weeks ago,” a source involved in the fight against anti-Semitism told Enfoque Judío.

Barcelona and Catalonia have become, in recent years, one of the main hotbeds of contemporary anti-Semitism which, disguised as “anti-Zionism,” has resulted in hundreds of demonstrations, thousands of graffiti, protests, calls for boycotts, and government and municipal decisions that normalize and institutionalize hatred toward Israel and, by extension, toward the Jewish community.

In its presentation, Barcelonaz defines itself as a “collective” project that aims to expose and highlight “the many branches of the Zionist economy in our city,” including arms, technology, tourism, energy, real estate, gastronomy, and education. No distinction is made between Israeli companies, local Jewish businesses, or multinationals operating in Israel: they are all branded with the same biased ideological label.

Among the sectors highlighted are 20 companies, such as Airbus, Indra, and Thales; seven technology companies, including IBM and Microsoft; 11 logistics firms, including Siemens and Volvo; four energy companies, two insurance companies, and 39 financial institutions, from Deutsche Bank to BBVA. Real estate, tourism, and kosher food businesses are also included, as well as the Hatikva Jewish school in Barcelona. This entire economic and educational network is labeled “Zionist” with the sole purpose of highlighting and stigmatizing it.

Members of the Spanish Jewish community have reported Barcelonaz to the French platform GoGoCarto, comparing the initiative to the discriminatory practices that led to the boycott of Jewish businesses, Kristallnacht, and ultimately, the Holocaust.

In a letter to the French platform, they request the removal of the site and warn that the project “is clearly anti-Semitic and discriminatory in nature, as it seeks to identify and stigmatize a population on the basis of their real or supposed religious affiliation.”

The text further emphasizes that the initiative violates French law on incitement to hatred and discrimination, and demands that GoGoCarto “take the necessary measures to cease” this practice.

The letter argues that “a project of this kind is clearly anti-Semitic and discriminatory in nature, as it seeks to identify and stigmatize a population on the basis of their religious affiliation, whether real or supposed,“ and stresses that ”such content is contrary to French law, in particular Articles 225-1 and 24 of the Law of July 29, 1881, on freedom of the press, which prohibit incitement to hatred or discrimination.” ▪

In a statement, the European Jewish Congress sait that ‘’in a period where real-world attacks on Jewish life have occurred recently, including in Bondi Beach and in Manchester, it is crystal clear how quickly online targeting and doxxing campaigns can translate into threats, physical and deadly attacks on Jewish communities.’’

The EJC called upon the police and intelligence services in Barcelona, as well as the city council and the regional government of Catalonia ‘’to immediately seek to remove this incendiary content that enables discrimination and incitement and potentially physical attacks against the local Jewish community.’’

In the meantime, EJP has learned that the map was removed from the site.