IDF hits Hezbollah terrorists near Beirut after rocket fire from Lebanon

According to the IDF, several projectiles were launched from Lebanon into Israeli territory. At least one was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, while the others hit open areas.

The attack triggered air-raid sirens in Haifa and surrounding areas, as well as in locations across the Upper Galilee.

Hezbollah confirmed that it targeted the Jewish state, saying the assault had been “revenge for the blood of the supreme leader of the Muslims, Ali Khamenei,” Iran’s slain supreme leader, who was eliminated on Saturday in the opening strike of the Israeli-U.S. military campaign.

Hezbollah in the statement claimed it targeted an Israeli missile defense site south of Haifa and warned the Jewish state to withdraw from Lebanese territory, despite the Iranian-backed terrorist group refusing to disarm as required by the terms of the 2024 U.S.-brokered truce.

“The firing at Israel is a red line crossing,” Israeli Cabinet member and Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Gila Gamliel told JNS on Monday. “Hezbollah and its leader, Naim Qassem, will bear the full cost for the attempt to harm the citizens of the State of Israel.”

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Cabinet have instructed the IDF to act forcefully against Hezbollah, as part of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’ to remove threats from Israel and to harm the Iranian terrorist regime and the axis of evil,” she continued.

“The security of Israeli citizens is a guiding principle and any action that harms it will bring an uncompromising response,” she added.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment with the General Staff and instructed commanders to prepare for continuous offensive and defensive operations.

“Hezbollah opened a campaign against Israel overnight and is fully responsible for any escalation,” said Zamir. “IDF troops have prepared for such a scenario as part of standard combat preparations for ‘Operation Roaring Lion.’ Any enemy that threatens our security will pay a heavy price. We will not allow harm to come to the people of Israel or our northern border,” he added.

The chief of staff in a subsequent statement announced that the IDF was “now going on the offensive as well” against the Iranian-backed terrorist group, adding, “We must prepare for many prolonged days of combat.”

The IDF said Hezbollah was operating on behalf of the Iranian regime and that the military would respond to the group’s decision to join the war.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization is bringing ruin upon the state of Lebanon, and the IDF will respond forcefully to such actions,” the military added.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin, asked during a press briefing on Monday morning whether the military was considering a full-scale ground invasion of Lebanon, said that “all options are on the table.”

“Hezbollah is the one who opened fire and chose to launch a campaign—it will pay a heavy price for this,” the military spokesperson warned.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened that Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem had become “a marked target for elimination.”

“Whoever follows in Khamenei’s path will soon find himself alongside him in the depths of hell, together with all those eliminated from the axis of evil,” the defense minister warned.

Saying the Lebanese terror organization “decided on the [rocket]fire under pressure from Iran,” Katz vowed the IDF would “not return to the rules of engagement of before Oct. 7,” adding, “We’ll defend the residents of the north and all citizens of the State of Israel with full force.”

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister of Diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism, told JNS that Hezbollah had made a “terrible mistake.”

“It entered this war in a very weak position to begin with and gave us an opportunity to strike it very hard, and we will seize that opportunity,” he said.

Chikli said the ongoing operation against the Islamic Republic has two primary objectives: eliminating existential threats, including its ballistic missile capabilities and nuclear infrastructure, and creating the conditions that would enable the Iranian people to regain their freedom by weakening the Revolutionary Guards and the country’s dictatorial leadership.

“We share a mutual interest in removing this regime and bringing about its collapse. Iran is a vast country with natural resources and an ancient civilization that was never an enemy of Israel or the United States. It was taken over by a group of fanatic clerics who have brought destruction not only to Iran but to the entire region, including Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

“With a positive government in Iran that shares our basic values—respect for human life and freedom—Iran could become a constructive force in the region and help weaken nearby radical Islamist regimes such as Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he continued. “It could become a strategic ally of India, the United States, the moderate Gulf states and Israel, and could also have a positive influence on Turkey and the radical Islamist leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” he told JNS.

Chose the ayatollahs over Lebanon

IDF Northern Command head Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo said earlier on Monday that Hezbollah had chosen the ayatollahs in Tehran over Lebanon and warned it would “pay a heavy price.”

“My message to the residents of the north: We will continue to protect you. We have significantly reinforced force deployment along the border and are prepared to receive additional troops. We will not evacuate you,” said Milo.

He confirmed that the IDF had launched a broad wave of strikes on terrorists in Beirut and Southern Lebanon, targeting senior operatives, headquarters and infrastructure.

“We are also acting to evacuate civilians in Southern Lebanon ahead of further strikes. The strikes continue—their intensity will increase,” said Milo.

Hezbollah on Saturday condemned the Israeli-U.S. military operation against Iran, calling on “countries and people of the region to stand strong in the face of these hostile designs” and warning that their “dire consequences will affect everyone without exception if left unchecked.

“We’re certain that the American-Israeli enemy will be dealt a major blow, and reap nothing but failure from its criminal, tyrannical aggression,” said the terrorist group.

Two senior Lebanese officials told Reuters last week that Jerusalem had warned Beirut, through intermediaries, that it could carry out heavy airstrikes on Lebanese territory—including against civilian infrastructure such as Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport—if Hezbollah enters the war.

Lebanon’s government has pledged to disarm Hezbollah under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, which ended the fighting that began when the terrorist group joined Hamas’s war against Israel on Oct. 8, 2023.

Hezbollah has recently stepped up military and security meetings as it braces for another battle against the Jewish state, according to a report by the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya network.

Unnamed sources close to the Lebanese terrorist group told the Saudi network that Hezbollah is effectively being run by officers from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.