IDF announces daily 11-hour ‘humanitarian pauses’ in southern Gaza

The announcement came only a day after eight troops were slain in Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah.

By JNS

Israel will observe daily 11-hour “humanitarian pauses” in its operation against Hamas terrorists in the southern Gaza Strip, and will increase aid shipments into the area, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Sunday.

According to the IDF, the decision to pause fighting between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. along the Salah al-Din Road leading from the Kerem Shalom Crossing north towards Khan Yunis was made following “additional related discussions with the U.N. and international organizations.”

In an English-language statement, the IDF noted that this is another step in the aid efforts carried out by the IDF and the Defense Ministry’s COGAT unit since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip. “The IDF will continue to support humanitarian efforts on the ground,” the army said.

To increase the volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza and following additional related discussions with the U.N. and international organizations, a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 08:00 until 19:00 every day until… pic.twitter.com/QLXNFZsTYZ

— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 16, 2024

The announcement came only a day after eight Israeli troops were slain in the Tel Sultan neighborhood of Rafah city, marking one of the deadliest days for the IDF in Gaza in months.

Just over an hour after the initial announcement on Sunday of the “tactical pauses,” IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari clarified in Hebrew that “there is no cessation of fighting in the southern Gaza Strip, and the fighting in Rafah continues. In addition, there has been no change regarding the introduction of goods into the Gaza Strip.”

He emphasized that, “The axis carrying the goods will be open during the day, in coordination with international organizations, for the transportation of humanitarian aid only.”

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the move, claiming it runs contrary to decisions made by the Security Cabinet.

“The one who decided on a ‘tactical truce’ to introduce humanitarian aid, especially at a time when the best of our soldiers are falling in battle, is evil and a fool who should not continue in his position,” he tweeted.

In November, Jerusalem agreed to observe hour-long humanitarian pauses in its operation in northern Gaza following pressure from U.S. President Joe Biden. At the time, the IDF downplayed the truce, emphasizing that “these tactical pauses are limited in time and area.”