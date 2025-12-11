Iceland joins boycott of Eurovision over Israel

Iceland’s public broadcaster on Wednesday joined four counterparts from across Europe in boycotting the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest over Israel’s participation.

A spokesperson for RÚV, the Icelandic broadcaster, wrote in a statement that “given the public debate in this country … it is clear that neither joy nor peace will prevail regarding the participation of RÚV in Eurovision. It is therefore the conclusion of RÚV to notify the European Broadcasting Union today that RÚV will not take part in Eurovision next year.”

RÚV voted on Wednesday not to participate, following in the footsteps of its counterparts in Spain, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Ireland in pulling out of May’s contest in Vienna.

A push to boycott Israel has failed within the European Broadcasting Union.

Earlier on Wednesday, Poland’s public broadcaster confirmed its participation, saying: “We believe that Eurovision still has a chance to once again become a space filled with music. And only music. We, like the overwhelming majority of EBU members, offer this opportunity.”

Spain and Ireland have accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, a claim that the European Union has not endorsed and that the United States and Israel strongly reject.

Ronny Naftaniel, a former leader of the Jewish community of the Netherlands, wrote on Facebook last week that the efforts to boycott Israel at the Eurovision have backfired.

“Good to see that the boycotting countries, ultimately excluded only themselves,” he wrote. “Maybe the Netherlands, Spain, Slovenia and Ireland could set up their own competition. It would be something to watch with a glass of sangria, maybe,” he joked.