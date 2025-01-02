Hundreds calls for intifada in Times Square

“Palestine will be free and f**k you all and we are sending you back to Europe, you white b*tches. Go back to Europe! Back to where you came from. Germany is your homeland,” a keffiyeh-clad woman shouted.

By JNS

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters gathered in New York City on New Year’s Day, marching through Times Square and calling for an intifada.

The demonstration, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the People’s Forum, featured chants of “There is only one solution: Intifada revolution.”

Participants waved PLO flags, while Jewish anti-Israel fringe groups such as the Jewish Voice for Peace and the Neturei Karta sect joined the march.

Videos posted online captured a keffiyeh-clad woman shouting racial and antisemitic slurs at counter-demonstrators, including at a black woman in the small pro-Israel gathering.

“Palestine will be free and f**k you all and we are sending you back to Europe, you white b*tches. Go back to Europe! Back to where you came from. Germany is your homeland,” the keffiyeh-clad woman shouted.

Demonstrators carried signs reading “Victory to the Palestinian resistance,” “Stop the genocide in Gaza” and “End all US aid to Israel.”

One speaker proclaimed that “2024 was a year of struggle against the crime of Zionism,” vowing continued protests “for generation after generation until total liberation and return.” Another speaker declared solidarity with “martyrs” of the Palestinian “resistance.”

Footage also showed attendees chanting, “We will honor all our martyrs,” with some Muslims in the crowd praying and shouting, “Allahu Akbar.”

Since the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, anti-Israel protests in New York City have become frequent, often featuring Hamas and Hezbollah flags, both designated as terrorist organizations by the United States.