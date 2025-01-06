Belgium-based Hezbollah and Hamas supporter behind arrest warrant issued against Israeli tourist in Brazil

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), who was behind the allegations that led to the decision by a Brazilian federal judge, is based in Brussels and chaired by a former Hezbollah activist, Dyab Abou Jahjah,who is known in Belgium for his calls to introduce the sharia law.

An IDF veteran soldier on holiday in Brazil fled to Argentina on Sunday to avoid an arrest warrant issued by the Brazilian Federal Court to investigate him for alleged “war crimes” in the Gaza Strip.

“This is a historic moment,” said Dyab Abou Jahjah about the Brazilian judge decision. “It sets a powerful precedent for nations to take bold action in holding perpetrators of war crimes accountable.’’

The Israeli assessment is that the HRF is assisted by an outside state in its pursuits. The Israeli Foreign Ministry received indications of its intent on Saturday, The Jerusalem Post reported. The HRF did previously the same in the Netherlands.

HRF is one of the anti-Israel organizations that has recently targeted IDF soldiers with legal campaigns, basing its allegations on footage published by the soldiers on their social media accounts.

‘’Contrary to its claims, ‘’HRF’’ is not a human rights organization but rather a blatant support of terrorism, harboring Hezbollah activists and Hamas supporters,’’ declared Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli. ‘’It is truly astonishing to uncover, time and again, the individuals behind various fringe “human rights” organizations,’’ he wrote on X.

‘Following the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre, Abou Jahjah, declared: ‘’Hundred of millions will follow in his path.’’ He also praised the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, describing him as a ‘’genius’’ and ‘’kind’’ despite Nasrallah’s history of inciting violence.

Another HRF leader, Karim Hassan, has publicly endorsed the September 11 attacks as a‘’sweet revenge’’ and is a notorious Holocaust denier who questioned the existence of gas chambers in Nazi extermination camps.

Lebanese-born Abou Jahjah founded in 2000 the Arab European League in Antwerp, a city with a large Muslim and Jewish population, an even run in elections. He has called for the introduction of the sharia law in Belgiulm, Netherlands and in the rest of Europe, and engaged in demonizing the Jews, warning them to break with Israel and speaking of Antwerp as a bastion of Zionism and of the ‘’Zionist lobby.’’

He was charged by Belgian authorities with involvement in violent activities. In 2017, he was fired from writing columns for the Belgian newspaper De Standaard after he praised a terrorist attack in Jerusalem.

In 2003, British authorities barred him from entering the UK due to his extreme activities.

”The fact that the Brazilian judiciary under President’s Lula’s support, embraces individuals with such extreme views, especially as we apprach the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation, is a disgrace tot he Brazilian government, ‘’ declared Amichai Chikli.