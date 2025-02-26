Thousands marched in Buenos Aires to honor the Bibas family

Yamil Santoro, Deputy Mayor of Buenos Aires, has introduced a proposal to rename the ”Palestine Street” in Buenos Aires in honour of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas.

Thousands of people gathered in Buenos Aires earlier this week to honor the memory of Shiri, Kfir and Ariel Bibas, and other victims of the Hamas October 7, 2023 attack in Israel. They also called for the release of all remaining hostages being held by the terrorist group in Gaza.

According to Times of Israel, an estimated 15,000 people attended the demonstration, waving Israeli flags and orange handkerchiefs.

The Bibas family held mixed Argentine, Israeli and German citizenship.

4 years old and 9 months old, respectively, Ariel and Kfir Bibas were the youngest captives to remain in Gaza. Their bodies, along with that of their mother Shiri Silberman Bibas, were returned to Israel last week and laid to rest on Wednesday.

The event in the Argentinian capital was organized by the AMIA, the Jewish Community Center, the DAIA, the umbrella organization of Argentina’s Jewish community, the Argentine Zionist Organization; and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Israel’s ambassador to Argentina, Eyal Sela, addressed the attendees, firmly holding the Hamas terror group responsible for the deaths of the Bibas children and mother, and excoriating Hamas for the horrific and cynical manner in which it returned the victims’ bodies to Israel.

“The way Ariel and Kfir’s bodies were returned and what they have done with Shiri’s remains are among the most macabre actions of evil in the world. Nazism was the evil of the last century, and radical Islam is the evil of this century,’’ he said.

The ambassador also thanked Argentine President Javier Milei and his government for “the solidarity they have shown and for the decree establishing two days of national mourning.”

Argentinian authorities proposed to rename the Palestine Street in Buenos Aires to “Bibas Family Street.”

Yamil Santoro, Deputy Mayor of Buenos Aires, introduced the proposal in honour of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir. He said the October 7 attack was not just against Israel but against democracy and freedom.

“The Bibas family is a worthy symbol to be commemorated,” Santoro told Ynet. “We thought it was appropriate to honor their memory, along with everyone who lost their lives or was harmed in the war against Hamas.”

The city’s legislative council will have to approve the change next week.

Around 200,000 Jews live in Argentina, the largest Jewish community in Latin America.