Herzog delayed at Paris airport following security incident

“They were held up for 40 minutes due to a security concern,” a spokesperson for the president confirmed to JNS.

By JNS

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was unable to immediately deplane at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport on Wednesday afternoon due to a “security concern,” a spokesperson for the head of state confirmed to JNS.

“They were held up for 40 minutes due to a security concern. The president and his delegation have now disembarked and resumed the schedule as planned,” the spokesperson said in a written statement.

The incident reportedly involved a suspicious individual who was spotted on a rooftop as Herzog’s plane touched down.

Herzog traveled to France alongside Israeli Minister of Culture and Sport Miki Zohar ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Summer Games. He is also scheduled to hold diplomatic meetings with officials in France and Italy.

Ahead of the delegation’s departure, Herzog noted, “We are in the midst of a difficult and painful war, which is also reflected on the international stage. At this time, it is especially important for the State of Israel to take our place resolutely and appear on every global stage, and particularly on such an important stage as the Olympics.”

He continued, “Our determination to hold our heads high, despite the pain we endure, and in defiance of terror and hatred, to stand firm in our right—as any sovereign nation—to participate in the Games and do so with a high profile, with honor and great pride, as an expression of the resilient and inspiring Israeli spirit.”

On Wednesday evening, Herzog will participate in a memorial commemoration together with the Israeli delegation, members of the Olympic Committee and bereaved families marking 52 years since Palestinian terrorists killed 11 Israeli sportsmen at the Munich Games.

Israel’s National Security Council warned citizens planning to attend the Olympic Games (July 26-Aug. 11) and Paralympic Games (Aug. 28-Sept. 8) in Paris to avoid “areas of friction” to protect their safety.

“International events like these tend to be desirable targets for threats and attacks by terrorist groups, given the considerable media attention that a ‘successful’ terrorist attack at an Olympic event would receive,” the National Security Council said in a statement.

Global jihadist organizations, especially the Islamic State, or ISIS, have been calling for terrorist attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets during the Games. These calls have increased since the current war against Hamas in Gaza began.

It is “highly likely” that demonstrations and protests will target Israelis and its athletes during the games. “We recommend that you stay away from such areas of friction and demonstrations, which could escalate and become violent,” the NSC said.

“Local security forces have recently apprehended several terrorists who have been planning to carry out terrorist attacks during the Olympic Games,” it noted.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) is preparing the largest-ever security operation of its kind to safeguard Israeli athletes taking part in the Paris Olympics.

Former Shin Bet chief Yaakov Peri told The Telegraph that agents are likely already in the French capital, “checking the ground.”

Zohar acknowledged that there are threats against the team, which includes 88 athletes, the second-largest-ever Israeli Olympics delegation.

The athletes are set to receive security details, but not everyone in the delegation will have bodyguards, said Zohar.

The security budget for the games has doubled since the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics and preparations have been in the works for over a year, he added.