Greece revokes asylum status of Gazan who praised the October 7 massacre and promoted Hamas propaganda in Europe

In a statement, the European Jewish Association welcomes the Greek decision to revoke Alkhatib’s asylum status.

The Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum took the decision to revoke the asylum status of Mohanad Alkhatib, a Palestinian from Gaza, following clear evidence of his public glorification of the October 7 attacks against Israel and his continued activity as a propagandist and apologist for Hamas in Europe.

Following evidence presented by the Israeli embassy in Athens to the Greek Minister of Migration and Asylum, Athanasios Plevris, the ministry determined that Mohanad Alkhatib ‘’poses a threat to public order and to the Jewish community in particular.’’ As a result, the asylum status granted to him in March 2025 has been revoked.

Videos circulating online have showed Alkhatib openly rejoicing during the events of 7 October 2023, which claimed the lives of some 1,200 people, while present in the border area between Israel and Gaza, and expressing praise for the Hamas massacre.

His social media profiles also feature photographs in which he poses alongside senior Hamas figures, including former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, prior to his assassination.

In the period following 7 October, his online activity continued to glorify Hamas. He notably paid tribute to a confirmed Hamas member, Hassan Eslaieh, describing him as a close friend and “companion since the beginning of the war”. Hassan Eslaieh was an employee of Hamas-affiliated Al Quds TV and worked closely with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Even after arriving in Europe, Alkhatib continued to disseminate extremist propaganda. On 23 June 2025, he published a message praising an Iranian strike “towards the American base”, referring to Al Udeid Air Base, writing: “May God protect our people in Qatar and may God guide Iran’s aim towards the American base.”

Despite all this, he was able to enter Belgium and to take residence in Brussels. Alkhatib was photographed attending anti-Israel events in the Belgian capital in recent months. He is currently present in Belgium where he has been questioned by the authorities regarding his activities. His subsequent application for asylum in Belgium has been denied and he has lodged an appeal against that decision.

In a statement, the European Jewish Association (EJA) welcomes the Greek decision to revoke Alkhatib’s asylum status. “We thank the Greek Minister of Migration, H.E. Athanasios Plevris, and the Governor of the Asylum Service, Mr. Marios Kaleas, for their strong leadership and swift action in revoking the asylum status of Mohanad Alkhatib, who poses a serious threat to the community and public. We also thank Prime Minister Mitsotakis and his government for their zero tolerance towards incitement and for taking the concerns of the Jewish community seriously and thank the Israeli Embassy in Athens for their work,’’ said EJA Director for EU Relations, Ruth Daskalopoulou-Isaac,

The EJA also commended the Belgian authorities for denying Alkhatib’s asylum application and for investigating the serious concerns raised by his public conduct and online activity.

‘’However, where an individual is found to pose a threat to public order and community safety, investigation alone is not sufficient. Belgium should now take the necessary steps to ensure that Mr Alkhatib is removed from Belgian territory in accordance with the law,’’ the Brussels-based organization said.