French commercial court orders lifting of boycott of Israeli companies at defense exhibition, calls ban a ‘discriminatory measure’

The Eurosatory trade show opened on Monday, without the 74 Israeli exhibitors who were supposed to be present.

The Paris Commercial Court ordered on Tuesday to suspend a ban on Israeli companies exhibiting at the Eurosatory defense show, deeming it ‘’discriminatory.’’

The case had been brought by the France-Israel Chamber of Commerce, after the French government decided to boycott the event for arms manufacturers from Israel, against the backdrop of the war in Gaza.

A few days later, the boycott decision was confirmed and even aggravated by the a regional court, which, in response to a request from pro-Palestinian associations, also prohibited the presence of any intermediaries from the Israeli companies.

The decision to ban the Israeli defense industry was strongly denounced by the show’s organizers, who announced their intention to overturn the decision.

The French Minister of Defense, Sébastien Lecornu, himself spoke out in favor of such an appeal, believing that the Bobigny court’s decision went far beyond what the government had initially decided.

On Monday, a few hours before the Paris Commercial Court’s decision, a petition relief was lodged with the Conseil d’Etat, the highest administrative court in France, seeking a definitive annulment of the government’s decision.

