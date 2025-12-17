‘Free Palestine’ note found in Chanukah gift order from Bloomingdale’s

What was meant to be a holiday gift from Bloomingdale’s instead sparked outrage online after a customer alleged a store employee placed a handwritten “free Palestine” note into the package of Chanukah pajamas, prompting an internal investigation by the retailer.

“Yesterday, on the first night of Chanukah, my boyfriend gave me a gift he ordered from Bloomingdale’s. Holiday pajamas covered in Jewish stars from P.J. Salvage,” Arielle Harris said in a social media video shared on Dec. 15. The note, seemingly written on a store-branded card, was tucked into the clothing on top of a receipt, she said.

“This never should have happened, and Bloomingdale’s needs to answer for their employees,” Harris said.

She added that her boyfriend, Andrew Jones, had not opened the package before giving it to her.

“Craziest part is how many commenters think I faked this,” Jones wrote. “Typical denials of antisemitism. My heart dropped when this happened. Totally twisted a nice night of celebrating.”

Jones and Harris told JNS that a senior Bloomingdale’s executive contacted them with a “preliminary apology” and invited the couple to speak further.

Jennifer Chadroff, director of brand communications for Bloomingdale’s, confirmed that the brand had connected with the customers and that the “matter is currently under investigation.”

“This was an unauthorized and unacceptable act,” she told JNS.

“Antisemitism, or discrimination in any form, has absolutely no place in our business and does not align with our values or our care for our customers,” Chadroff said. “Please know we are treating this with the utmost seriousness.

Jewish leaders condemned the alleged incident after it spread online.

“A ‘free Palestine’ note in a Bloomingdale’s Chanukah gift. No limits. No shame,” stated Deborah Lipstadt, former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.

Joan Leslie McGill, executive director of the U.S. Israel Education Association, stated, “Jewish identity does not require permission, and it will not be intimidated.”