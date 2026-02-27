France didn’t call for Albanese to step down despite previous Foreign Minister statement

Several European countries have demanded that Albanese step down as ‘UN rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories’ over comments she made about Israel’s war in Gaza during a televised address earlier this month, during which she made reference to a “common enemy” of humanity. This remarks was considered as being ‘’antisemitic’’ and directed at Israel.

France has finally decided no to demand Francesca Albanese’s resignation at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday.

Several European countries have demanded that Albanese step down as the ”UN rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories” over comments she made about Israel’s war in Gaza during a televised address earlier this month, during which she made reference to a “common enemy” of humanity. This remarks was considered as being ‘’antisemitic’’ and directing at Israel. She denied the charge.

Earlier this month, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot was one of the first to called for Albanese’ resignation, during a debate in the parliament.

At the time, the French government said that criticizing the Israeli government is fair and part of how democracy works. However, comments that single out Israel as a country or its people just can’t be accepted, especially when they’re coming from a UN official who’s supposed to stay neutral.

Barrot then mentioned that Albanese’ comments fit into a bigger pattern of controversial views, like earlier statements about the “Jewish lobby” and drawing comparisons between Israel and the Third Reich. Barrot said that statements like these hurt the credibility of the United Nations and the work of a Special Rapporteur, whose job calls for independence and staying neutral.

Israel’s ambassador to France Joshua Zarka had welcomed the French move and expressed the hoper that it would be followed by other European countries.

”Francesca Albanese, whose anti-Semitic remarks and conspiracy theories have been denounced, should never have been in this position at the UN,” he added. ”She has accused Israel of the most terrible things. She even accused the Israeli Mossad of being behind the attacks on Charlie Hebdo.”

The ambassador stressed that France’s decision is a step that would improve relations between Paris and Jerusalem which were tense since President Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state last year.

But Wednesday, the French representative at the UNHRC didn’t call for Alabenese to step down. Céline Jurgensen only referred to “repeated and extremely problematic statements by a United Nations Special Rapporteur,” and called on special rapporteurs to “exercise the restraint, moderation, and discretion required by their mandate.”

In the meantime, Albanese said that “French diplomacy finally changed its mind. I would have expected a word of clarification and apology.’’