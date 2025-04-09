France could recognize a Palestinian state ‘in June’, says President Macron

‘’This will also enable us to be clear in the fight against those who deny Israel’s right to exist, as is the case with Iran, and to commit ourselves to collective security in the region”, Macron said on French television.

Back from Egypt where he held discussion on the ongoing war in Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that France could ‘’recognize a Palestinian state in June.’’

This would take place on the occasion of a conference to be co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia in New York, which should also lead to the recognition of Israel by a number of countries, he said.

“We must move towards recognition, and so in the coming months we will,” he said in an interview with the France 5 television channel.“Our objective is somewhere in June, with Saudi Arabia, to chair this conference where we could finalize this movement of reciprocal recognition by several countries,” he added.

He added: “I will do so because I think that at some point it will be right and because I also want to take part in a collective dynamic, which must also enable all those who defend Palestine to recognize Israel in their turn, which many of them are not doing.’’

‘’This will also enable us to be clear in the fight against those who deny Israel’s right to exist, as is the case with Iran, and to commit ourselves to collective security in the region”, Macron said.

The French president returned from a trip to Egypt, during which he visited al-Arich, the Egyptian outpost for humanitarian support in Gaza, where, he said ‘’the resumption of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip is the top priority.’’ ‘’The situation today is untenable and has never been so serious,’’ he added