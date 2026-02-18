Four in 10 Jewish students report experiencing hatred on campus, per study

The study, conducted by the American Jewish Committee in partnership with Hillel International, shows that 42% of Jewish students say they have experienced antisemitism while at a university.

Among those students, more than half said they felt uncomfortable or unsafe at a campus event because of their Jewish identity.

Overall, 34% said they had avoided publicly displaying their Jewish identity due to fear of a backlash—being intimidated or threatened for doing so.

Nearly four in 10 respondents said they have refrained from sharing their views on Israel with classmates or on campus, increasing to 68% among those who reported experiencing antisemitism.

Dr. Laura Shaw Frank of AJC said the findings highlight ongoing concerns even as large-scale campus disruptions have eased. “While we welcome the fact that the vast majority of campuses have not been disrupted by uncontrolled protests in the past year, the data make clear that Jewish students are still experiencing antisemitism on their campuses,” she said.

The survey further indicates that a campus climate plays a role in student perceptions. Nearly one-third of Jewish students said student life or campus activities had fostered a hostile environment for Jews, and one-quarter reported being excluded from a group or event because they were Jewish.

Despite often hostile environments, Jewish identity and Israel remain closely linked for many respondents. A total of 69% said caring about the State of Israel is an important part of being Jewish, and 76% said the claim that Israel has no right to exist is antisemitic.

The survey also found that 80% of parents of Jewish high school students said reports of antisemitism factor into deciding where to go to college.

Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International, said the results reflect a troubling reality. “No Jewish student should have to hide their identity out of fear of antisemitism, yet that’s the reality for too many students today,” he said.

AJC and Hillel said they are continuing to work with university leaders and recently partnered with the American Council on Education to convene campus presidents to address hatred and bigotry among peers at school.

The research was conducted by the independent firm SSRS using nationally representative samples of Jewish adults and the broader U.S. population in fall 2025.