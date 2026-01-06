Fire started, Hamas icon painted at German official’s home

Unidentified individuals started a fire Sunday at the private property of a German official working to combat antisemitism and painted a red triangle on a nearby wall, in what police believe was a show of support for Hamas terrorism.

No one was hurt as a result of the vandalism at the home of the commissioner for combating antisemitism in the German state of Brandenburg, Andreas Büttner. Police are investigating the incident in Templin, north of Berlin, but do not have suspects in custody, the dpa news agency reported.

The incident, in which a shed in Büttner’s yard was burned down, showed that “whether it hides behind swastikas, Hamas triangles or other dehumanizing symbols—antisemitism remains antisemitism,” said Felix Klein, Germany’s national coordinator for fighting Jew-hatred, in a statement. “It must have no place in society and must be combated consistently.”

Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, wrote on X: “Attacks on dissidents and attempted murder: That’s what the Hamas triangle stands for—in Gaza as well as in Brandenburg.”

The radical wing of the Palestine solidarity campaign, he added, is “not only antisemitic, but also terrorist.”

Büttner told the Jüdische Allgemeine Jewish newspaper that he was at home when the fire broke out. “When we saw that fire had been started on our property, it was clear: This was no accident, this was a targeted attack. It was a shock for my family and me. The night is indelibly etched in our memories because suddenly our sense of security is gone. When your own front door is attacked, it cuts you to the core,” he said.

Commenting on the red triangle symbol, he said it “speaks volumes. The red Hamas triangle is an internationally recognized symbol of jihadist violence and antisemitic incitement. Anyone who uses something like that wants to intimidate and glorify terror. This isn’t a protest—it’s a threat.”

Büttner added, “My message to Jews in Brandenburg is unequivocal: This state protects you. And I will continue my work with unwavering determination. Intimidation will not succeed.”

Brandenburg’s Minister-President Dietmar Woidke wrote in a statement: “Extremism in any form has no place in Brandenburg. Violence against people or property is and remains absolutely unacceptable. The police have launched an investigation, and I hope that the perpetrator(s) will be apprehended quickly.”