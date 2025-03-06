Eyal Zamir becomes 24th IDF chief of staff

“The mission is clear: to lead the IDF to victory. Hamas has not been defeated yet,” he said at Wednesday’s transfer ceremony.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir officially assumed the role of the Israel Defense Forces’ 24th chief of staff on Wednesday, delivering a solemn address emphasizing the gravity of his responsibilities.

Speaking at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, Zamir said: “The mission is clear: to lead the IDF to victory. Hamas has not been defeated yet.”

He pledged to prioritize the return of all the hostages being held by terrorists in Gaza, adding, “We must bring our people home, by any means necessary.” He affirmed his commitment to defending Israel and uniting its citizens.

“The Jewish people are the people of the book, the people of the Torah—but also of action. I call on all parts of Israeli society to participate in the commandment of defending the homeland,” he stated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to the outgoing chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. “Thank you for your crucial role in our success after [the Hamas-led attacks on]Oct. 7,” said Netanyahu, commending Halevi’s leadership during the critical period.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also addressed the ceremony, acknowledging the challenges faced by the IDF and the necessity of unyielding determination.

“This is not just a change of ranks but a heavy responsibility,” said Gallant, referring to the ongoing threats posed by Iran and Hamas. The terrorist group “will never control Gaza again,” he added, stressing the importance of not returning to the situation that pertained prior to Oct. 7, 2023.

In his final speech as chief of staff, Halevi reflected on the ongoing battle against Hamas and the need for a national inquiry into the Oct. 7 attack. “Hamas has been severely wounded, but we cannot stop,” said Halevi, calling for an investigation to ensure the military’s continued strength. He also acknowledged his responsibility for the military’s failure on Oct. 7, stating it would “stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Previously the director general of the Israeli Defense Ministry, Zamir, 59, born and raised in Eilat, is the first IDF chief to come out of the Armored Corps since David (“Dado”) Elazar in the 1970s.

Zamir previously served as deputy chief of staff (2018-2021). Before that, he led the IDF Southern Command (2015-18).

During that time, he helped formulate war plans focused on Hamas and contemplated scenarios in which the terrorist faction might be replaced in Gaza, though these plans were not updated by subsequent Southern Command leaders.

While at the helm of the defense ministry, Zamir spearheaded efforts over the past year to greatly ramp up domestic weapons production to reduce reliance on imports, working with local defense companies.