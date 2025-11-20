‘Europeans policy often underestimates the traumatism and determination of Israelis’

‘In a fast changing Middle East, the EU should work with Israel as a partner and not by slogans.’

‘’European policy debates often underestimate both the trauma and the determination of Israelis,’’ declared German Member of the European Parliament Hildegard Bentele.

‘’The past two years have transformed the strategic landscape. The atrocities of 7 October were a watershed for Israel, for the region, and for us in Europe. They have forced us to confront the limits of our previous assumptions about the peace process,’’ she added during a panel discussion organized in the the European Parliament in Brussels by the European Coaltion for Israel (ECI) on the topic ‘’Europe, Israel and the New Middle East.’’

In recent years, Israel’s relations with Europe have experienced ups and downs.

As Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Israel, Bentele and several of her colleagues have travelled to Israel a few weeks ago. ‘’ We saw devastated communities and the resilience of Israeli society,’’ she said, adding that ‘’we need clarity, realism and responsibility.’’

‘’There can be no return to the pre–7 October status quo.There can be no reconstruction without security, without demilitarisation and without a governing authority that rejects terror in both words and deeds,’’ she stressed.

She welcomed Monday’s UN Security Council decision, ”which recognises the need for a fundamentally reformed governing structure in Gaza, not a continuation of the past.”This marks a shift toward realism that Europe should support. Europe should not dismiss proposals merely because they challenge old assumptions,’’ the German Christian-Democrat MEP said.

She criticised the fact that for years European policy has operated on the assumption that the Palestinian Authority is the natural partner for peace. ‘’After 7 October, after incitement in textbooks, terror stipends and the glorification of “martyrs”, it is irresponsible to pretend that simply increasing funding will generate moderation,’’ she said; in a referece to the EU being the main financier to the PA.

‘’The priority must be deradicalisation, ending payments to terrorists, serious institutional reform, and a leadership willing to prepare its own people for coexistence, not conflict,’’ she added.

She also deplored that Israel was not invited at the launch by the EU of the ”Palestine Donor Group” gathering in Brussels on Thursday where the state of reforms within the Palestinian Authority is being a central topic. ‘’This is an error,’’ she said. ‘’It’s aloeready years that we are talking about the PA reforms but the ‘’pay for slay’’ system has still not be absolished.’’

‘’If the EU wants Israel as a partner, it must remove the sanctions (proposed in September by the EU) Commission against Jerusalem now that the war is over and that humanitarian aid has increased,” she said. These sanctions are still not off the table.

During the discussion, Israel’s ambassador to the EU and NATO, Avi Nir-Feldklein said that the Middle East is changing very fast and ”we need to remember what is the goal: to live in a peaceful Middle East.’’

‘’We need the support of the EU but as a fair partner and not working on slogans.’’

He said it is time for the Palestinian Authority to cease funding terrorists, rather than complaining that Israel is withholding portions of Palestinian tax revenues which are being used to pay people involved in terrorist actions.’’

After a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs in Brussels, also on Thursday, EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas called the United Nations Security Council resolution for an International Stabilization Force in Gaza ”a game changer.”

”Peace depends on Hamas not having a role, but it also depends on international partners having a role,” she added.

She said ministers discussed options to expand the EU border monitoring mission in Rafah (EU BAM Rafah) to other crossing points. ”We also discussed whether the EU police support mission could take the lead in training the Palestinian police,” she added, welcoming that France pledged 100 police officers for that mission.

Kallas was due to meet later on the day with the PA Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa ”to discuss EU support and the Palestinian Authority’s reforms.”