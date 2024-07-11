European Jewish leader rejects former Poland Prime Minister’s comments denying Polish involvement in the Holocaust

‘’Trying to distort and wash away any Polish involvement in the Holocaust is a cynical attempt to distort its full picture. It insults its victims, and undermines its legacy,” says European Jewish Association Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association, said comments by former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki denying his country’s involvement in the Holocaust, ‘’are not only wrong, but are also extremely dangerous.’’

In a tweet posted on his X account, Morawiecki reasserted that ‘’Germans alone were responsible for the Holocaust,’’ and urged ‘’correction of any claims of Polish involvement.’’ His statement followed an article by Polish historian Jan Grabowski on the issue.

He also called on the Polish leaders, including Prime Minister Donald Tusk, to address and refute claims about Poland’s co-responsibility for the Holocaust.

In a statement, Rabbi Margolin, recalled that the European Jewish Association organises regular conferences and delegations to Auschwitz for high ranking politicians, diplomats and figures such as Elon Musk.

“Whilst we honour and hold dear to our hearts the memory of the many heroic Poles who saved Jews in the Holocaust, we will never forget that Poland is the largest cemetery in the world for Jews who were tortured, murdered and burned alive with the support of too many Poles, many of whom continued to exploit the victims and their descendants after the Holocaust. Indeed some are still continuing to this day to falsify history.’’

Rabbi Margolin added, ‘’Trying to distort and wash away any Polish involvement in the Holocaust is a cynical attempt to distort its full picture. It insults its victims, and undermines its legacy. From Jedwabne to Kielce, the evidence is clear. Mr Moriawecki’s comments are therefore Orwellian, sinister and cannot stand unchallenged. The Holocaust will never be rewritten. I say to the former Prime Minister: You cannot control the past. You must live with it, and learn from it. Go and learn.”