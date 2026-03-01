Eight killed by Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh

Eight people were killed and 28 more wounded by an Iranian missile impact near Beit Shemesh on Sunday, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical services.

According to Channel 12 News, a direct hit on a residential building caused the structure to collapse.

“We know from past incidents that where a shelter or reinforced room sustained a direct hit, they did not withstand the force of the missile,” Peled said. “However, anyone who is inside a protected space and the impact is not direct—which is the majority of cases—is protected.”

He said searches for additional trapped individuals were still ongoing, telling journalists: “I cannot confirm that everyone has been located.”

“From a police perspective, the scene is under control in the sense that we have evacuated it so that [IDF] Home Front Command can operate, as the structure is at risk of collapse,” the district commander added.

At the same time, another missile struck a public building in Rosh Ha’ayin, lightly wounding one person.

United Hatzalah earlier said its medical teams were treating more than 20 people at several sites in the Beit Shemesh area, including children, most of them in light condition.

MDA paramedics initially treated the 40-year-old woman at the scene. She was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. A man about 40 years old was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in serious condition with shrapnel injuries, and a man about 30 years old and a woman about 90 years old were hospitalized in moderate condition. Seventeen others, including seven children, sustained mild injuries, according to Channel 12.

The woman is the first person killed in Israel since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” the joint Israeli-American military action against the Iranian regime that began on Saturday morning.

Two apartment buildings suffered heavy damage in the attack.

A second fatality was reported on Sunday when a woman in her 60s died after suffering from severe shortness of breath while rushing to a safe room, Channel 12 reported.

Magen David Adom teams administered initial medical treatment at the scene before evacuating her to the emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, performing resuscitation efforts during the journey. At the hospital, Ichilov staff continued prolonged efforts to stabilize her condition, but despite intensive treatment she could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and dozens of drones at Israel since fighting began.

A second wave of missile fire early on Saturday morning targeted the northern region and the Jerusalem area. MDA teams conducted searches at several sites and reported no casualties from those strikes.

A third round of alerts on Saturday morning prompted MDA teams to respond to several people injured while rushing to shelters, as well as others suffering from anxiety. No impact sites were reported from that barrage.

MDA urged the public to follow Home Front Command directives.