Egyptian President Sisi heading to Turkey for first presidential-level visit in 12 years

He is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan amid warming ties between Cairo and Ankara.

By JNS

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was scheduled to head to Turkey on Wednesday for the first presidential-level visit in 12 years amid warming relations between Cairo and Ankara.

His meeting with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan comes months after the Turkish president traveled to Cairo in February in his first trip to Egypt since 2012.

“Turkey-Egypt relations will be reviewed in all their aspects and possible joint steps in the coming period to further develop cooperation will be discussed,” said the Turkish presidency’s communications office.

“In addition to bilateral relations, there will be an exchange of views on current regional and global issues, especially the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories,” the statement added.

Erdoğan has become increasingly hostile toward the Jewish state and closer to Hamas since the terror group’s Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

The Turkish president and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), along with Qatar, are state supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood, of which Hamas is the Palestinian branch.

Diplomatic ties between Cairo and Ankara collapsed in 2013 after then-army chief Sisi ousted then-president Mohamed Morsi, an Islamist affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood organization and a Turkish ally.