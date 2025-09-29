‘Dirty Jew, we will kill you’: Jewish man wearing kippah beaten in France

Ariel Goldmann, president of the United Jewish Social Fund (FSJU), stated on X: “Another attack on a religious Jew wearing a kippah in Essonne.”

“Dirty Jew, we will kill you!” shouted a man who violently assaulted Gilles Cohen, a 67-year-old Jewish man in the French city of Yerres, located in Essonne, 20 km south of Paris, on Saturday morning as he was on his way back from the mikveh, media reports said.

The man, who was wearing a kippah, was ambushed from behind and beaten.

The attacker shouted “Dirty Jew, we will kill you!” before searching Cohen in an attempt to “find money and the keys to the synagogue,’’ according to media reports.

According to a prosecutor, a passerby intervened and rescued Cohen. The victim, whose eye was very swollen, was hospitalized.

Yonathan Arfi, president of Crif, the Representative Council of Jewish institutions in France, declared :”No one will uproot the Jews from France. But it is high time to uproot the antisemitism that is festering in society, using a conflict 3,000 km away as a pretext.”

Ariel Goldmann, president of the United Jewish Social Fund (FSJU), stated on X: “Another attack on a religious Jew wearing a kippah in Essonne.”

The public prosecutor said that an investigation is underway for attempted violent theft resulting in more than eight days of total incapacity for work, committed on religious grounds, and for death threats made on religious grounds.