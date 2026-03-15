On a visit in Brussels where he met European ambassadors and Jewish leaders, the U.S. Special Envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, urged governments in Europe to step up security for Jewish communities.

His visit coincided with a spate of attacks against Jewish sites in the Netherlands, Belgium and Norway.

As a series of terrorist attacks occurred this week against Jewish sites in Europe, the U.S. Special Envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, Rabbi Yehudah Kaploun, held a briefing on Friday in Brussels with several ambassadors from several European countries and other senior diplomats.

The briefing, arranged by the European Jewish Association (EJA), covered the ongoing rise of antisemitism and discussed what tools were needed to defeat antisemitism and the need for increased co-operation between Europe and the United States in eradicating it.

Ambassador Kaploun made an urgent call to the ambassadors to tell their capitals to immediately step-up security for Jewish communities on the continent after the spate of attacks on Jewish sites in Europe and the U.S., including attacks targeting synagogues in Rotterdam, Liège, Osdo and a Jewish school in Amsterdam. In the Detroit area, an attempted terror attack targeted a Jewish building where pre-schoolers were present

In Rotterdam, Liège and Amsterdam, the attacks were claimed by a pro-Irian jihadist group based in Iraq.

‘’There can be no illusion that the Iranian regime’s target is any Jewish community. This should not come as a surprise to anyone. There is a huge rise in antisemitism in Europe and worldwide,’’ declared Rabbi Kaploun.

Rabbi Menahem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish, ‘’the message to the ambassadors was clear : governments must immediately step up security for Jewish communities. Terrorism and antisemitic activity are now increasing. throughout Europe.’’

During his visit, Rabbi Kaploun met Jewish leaders and visited the Jewish community of Liège.