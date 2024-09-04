Danish police arrest Greta Thunberg during pro-Hamas protest

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - 1 of Elul, 5784
Climate activist Greta Thunberg (left) rallies on behalf of Palestinians outside the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands, on Jan. 26, 2024. Picture source: X/Greta Thunberg.

The 21-year-old left-wing environmental activist previously accused Israel of genocide.

By JNS Staff

Danish police on Wednesday detained the anti-Israel Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at a demonstration at the University of Copenhagen against the war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, local media reported.

She was among six people apprehended after a group of 20 protesters blocked the entrance to a university building.

The 21-year-old left-wing environmental activist, who rose to international fame for calling attention to climate change, has previously accused Israel of genocide over the nearly 11-month-old war against Islamic terrorists in Gaza.

Last year, she called to “crush Zionism” at a pro-Palestinian rally in Sweden.

The school drop-out has pursued a full-time career against what she warns is an impending climate-related crisis.

