Anti-Israel group files war crimes complaint against IDF fighter in Germany

The NGO, headed by two Lebanese-born activists, has filed lawsuits against at least 28 Israeli soldiers in eight different countries.

By JNS

The Hind Rajab Foundation filed a legal complaint in Germany against an Israel Defense Forces reservist for alleged war crimes in Gaza, the organization said on Saturday.

“Among other crimes, [the IDF soldier]bombed a civilian car in Gaza and filmed it burning, with its occupants still inside,” the foundation wrote on social media, with a photo of the fighter that reveals his face.

The reservist, who holds dual Israeli-German citizenship, “is currently on German soil, yet the prosecutor refuses to investigate,” it added.

The foundation collects publicly available information online about IDF soldiers, including details about military operations they participated in, aiming to prosecute them in foreign countries.

It had filed lawsuits against at least 28 soldiers in eight different countries before the new complaint in Germany.

The reservist told Ynet on Saturday: “All their information is incorrect. I served in active duty in the 188th [Armored Brigade] and today I am in a different reserve battalion.

“Official Israeli sources contacted me and told me that [the foundation]had filed the complaint and that I have nothing to worry about. So, I’m not concerned. But I realized that their post went viral,” he related.

The reservist has returned to Israel for reasons unrelated to the complaint, Ynet reported.

According to the pro-Palestinian group, it holds footage and photos, some of which were posted by the reservist, in which intentional targeting of civilian infrastructure was recorded. It has accused the Israeli reservist of “severe violations of the Geneva Convention.”

The Hind Rajab Foundation

The foundation was established in in Brussels in September 2024, as a nonprofit organization named after a Palestinian child allegedly killed by the IDF during the current war against Hamas. The foundation is a branch of the March 30 Movement, which has been active in legal warfare against IDF soldiers for more than three decades, and is headed by two Lebanese-born activists: Dyab Abou Jahjah and Karim Hassoun.

The organization has submitted information to the International Criminal Court about alleged war crimes supposedly committed by more than a thousand IDF soldiers and officers during operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Abou Jahjah, who was born in Southern Lebanon and acquired Belgian citizenship through marriage, is a former recognized Hezbollah activist who was charged by Belgian police in 2002 for involvement in violence.

Hassoun has served since 2005 as chairman of the Arab European League, which is dedicated to “helping Muslim integration in Europe,” and previously published a cartoon suggesting Jews fabricated the Holocaust. He holds Belgian citizenship as well.

According to its website, the “Hind Rajab Foundation focuses on offensive legal action against perpetrators, accomplices and inciters of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine. We also invest in awareness campaigns to challenge Israeli impunity.”