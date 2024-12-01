British Prime Minister Starmer meets Jewish organisations leaders to discuss protection of Jewish community

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with representatives from four Jewish organisations at 10 Downing Street to discuss measures which the Government can take to tangibly improve life for the Jewish community in the UK, including specific recommendations for fighting antisemitism and extremism, backing efforts for peace and security in the Middle East, and supporting Jewish charities and schools.

The representatives included Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg and Chief Executive Michael Wegier, Jewish Leadership Council Chair Keith Black and CEO Claudia Mendoza, CST Chairman Sir Gerald Ronson and Chief Executive Mark Gardner, and UJS President Sami Berkoff and Chair of Trustees Daniel Dangoor.

”We requested this meeting last week in the context of serious anxiety from the Jewish community about rising antisemitism. We are grateful to the Prime Minister for agreeing to meet us so quickly,” the group said.

“We raised the community’s deep concern about the seemingly relentless antisemitism we have seen at protests, at Jewish community buildings, on campus, online, in workplaces, the NHS, the cultural sphere, and even against Jewish pupils on their way to school,” the leaders said in a joint statement.

This is “not just a threat to Jewish security,” the leaders stated. “It is a threat to national security.”

The Jewish communal representatives present asked the Prime Minister for a review of hate crime legislation, policing and prosecution to keep the community safe. The delegation spoke about the need to keep the demonstrations away from synagogues and all Jewish community spaces. The UJS President Sami Berkoff called for anonymised reporting for students facing abuse on campus.

They called for Government support to promote cohesion and tackle extremism, whether from the far-right, the far-left or Islamist sources, and discussed the community’s sentiment in respect of Israel’s war of self-defence against Iran and its terror proxies.

They raised concerns about the recent ICC decision, restated the cross-communal call for the proscription of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of the Iranian regime, and underscored the plight of the hostages, including British hostages. The British Prime Minister spoke movingly of the ‘torture’ being endured by the hostage families, including that of British hostage Emily Damari.

The organization leaders found Starmer to be “informed, concerned and engaged” throughout the meeting.

“We found the Prime Minister to be informed, concerned and engaged. He and we have committed to engage across Government departments to ensure the action we need to reclaim our streets, campuses, and community buildings from racist thugs, and ensure a secure and thriving future for the UK Jewish community,” they said.

The Jewish representatives called for the Jewish community to not just be defended, but celebrated too, with a new British Jewish Culture Month to highlight the Jewish contribution to UK society, economy and culture.