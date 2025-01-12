B’nai B’rith launches disaster relief fund for Los Angeles wildfire victims

Fires destroy more than property, the head of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles told JNS. “They devastate memories, connections to places.”

By JNS

B’nai B’rith International announced on Thursday a disaster and emergency relief fund in response to the wildfires sweeping across Los Angeles, which have driven at least 179,000 people from their homes.

Exacerbated by the Santa Ana winds, the fires spread throughout the Los Angeles area, destroying thousands of structures. The fire, which originated in Pacific Palisades, has devastated 17,000 acres so far and is now the most destructive wildfire in the city’s history. The wildfires are still largely uncontained, according to city officials.

Noah Farkas, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles, told JNS on Wednesday that fires destroy more than property.

“They devastate memories, connections to places,” he said. “It’s hard to go back to a park where you used to play with your family and have that just be gone.”

JP Morgan Chase estimates the economic losses from the fire to be roughly $50 billion and will continue to rise. At least five people have been confirmed dead, but the total death toll is currently unknown.