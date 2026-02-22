Bill aimed at combating antisemitism in France to be examanied by Parliament

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu addressed in Paris the 40th annual dinner of Crif, the Representative Council of Jewish Institutins in France.

Frech Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has announced that a bill aimed at combating anti-Semitism would be examined by Parliament “as early as April.”

The bill, introduced by MP Caroline Yadan, aimes at criminalizing anti-Zionism, broadening the definition of the crime of glorifying terrorism and creating a new crime of denying the existence of a state.

Lecornu made the announcement last Thursday as he addressed in Paris the 40th annual dinner of Crif, the Representative Council of Jewish Institutins in France. The dinner gathers political leaders, figures from the worlds of business and culture, and leaders of the Jewish community. Twenty members of the government attended the enevnt this year as well as former Presidents and former Prime Ministers.

“Calling for the destruction of the State of Israel is calling for the vital endangerment of a people,” which “can no longer be tolerated,” said the Prime Minsiter, arguing that “saying ‘From the sea to the Jordan’ is calling for the disappearance of Israel .”

‘’Supporting Israel is not supporting a government” but “the existence of a state, its sovereignty, its security, and therefore the Jewish people’s right to self-determination,” he added.

He also mentioned President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to make anti-Semitic remarks punishable by ineligibility for public office, which “must also be enshrined in our law.”

He also considered that “what the current Israeli government is doing in the West Bank contravenes international law,’’ adding that “the political exploitation of the law is no more acceptable.’’ ‘’The UN Special Representative deeply discredits the international community” when she “makes statements in the company of representatives of Hamas or Iran, ‘’Lecornu said in a reference to Franecesca Albanese.

“France is therefore drawing the necessary conclusions and calling for her resignation,” he added.

Before Lecornu’s address, Crif President Yonathan Arfi expressed concern about “a climate of anti-Semitism” and the high level of anti-Semitic acts, which reached 1,320 in 2025.

He strongly criticized the extreme-left LFI (Frence Unbowed (LFI) partu, which he said “poses an existential threat to French Jews,” calling it a “factious party” and a “political sect dangerous to the Republic.”

With municipal elections just a few weeks away, Arfi urged ‘’the Socialist Party (PS) and all responsible left-wing actors to make a clear and definitive break with LFI.”

Jews in France make up 1% of the population but suffer half of all anti-religious acts, according to the latest figures from the Interior Ministry.