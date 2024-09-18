Belgian Deputy Prime Minister drew rebuke for social media post calling Hezbollah pager operation a ‘terror attack’

European Jewish Association Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin stated: “A terror attack against terrorists? The Deputy Prime Minister has lost her moral compass.”

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Petra De Sutter’s comments condemning the pager attack in Lebanon and Syria drew a rebuke from the European Jewish Association, a Brussels-based organisation representing hundreds of Jewish communities across Europe.

In a post on sopcial media on Wednesday she wrote : “I strongly condemn the massive terror attack in Lebanon and Syria, which injured thousands of people.”

She was referring to the pager operatipon in attributed to Israel.

She also called for an ” international investigation” into the attacks.In November last year, De Sutter, who is a member of the Flemish green party, had called for a boycott of Israel.

In a statement, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the European Jewish Association, said: “Hezbollah and its operatives have been attacking Israel every day, firing hundreds of missiles and drones indiscriminately at civilians. Calling the pager operation a terror attack is the world upside down.’’

“The Deputy Prime Minister’s social media has failed to even mention the hezbollah missile attack of 12 Israeli Druze children, murdered by a Hezbollah missile in July,’’ he said.

“It has also failed to condemn Hezbollah’s constant missile and drone attacks on Israeli civilians,’’ he added.

‘’Regrettably it is clear that Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister has completely lost her moral compass,’’ wrote Rabbi Margolin.