Belgian Defense Minister defends the US-Israel military offensive against the Iranian regime

”No democratic transition is possible under the current regime in Tehran, which he described as “one of the most horrible in the world,” says Theo Francken.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken has defended Israel and the United States’ joint military offensive against Iran, saying it was “entirely justified.”

Speaking Tuesday on Flemish VRT public radio, he said that no democratic transition was possible under the current regime in Tehran, which he described as “one of the most horrible in the world.”

He emphasizes the political impasse in which the country finds itself, where any peaceful transition would be impossible as long as the current regime remains in power.

For the minister, who is a member of the New Flemish Alliance (NVA) of Prime Minister Bart De Wever, the Iranian regime is one of “the most cruel in the world.” He recalled the bloody repression of peaceful demonstrations in recent years and weeks.

He describes the current regime as a “harmful” actor on the international stage, seeking to destabilize the West through its regional proxies. He cited Hezbollah, a state within the Lebanese state, the Houthis, Hamas, Shiite militias in Iraq, and Iran’s subversive work on the international stage.

He believes that the framework of international law no longer works and denounces the paralysis of the UN Security Council, which has become “a club of friends” incapable of taking action against authoritarian regimes.

This loss of credibility, he argues, has paved the way for unilateral interventions such as the one currently being carried out by Israel and the United States.

On X, the minister responded head-on to critics who claim that the intervention is illegal: “Those who say that the intervention in Iran violates international law are the left. We didn’t see them protesting for the 30,000 people who died in Iran…”

He said he has no doubt about the outcome of the conflict, predicting the imminent fall of the Iranian regime. ‘’This regime will fall, there is no doubt about it.”