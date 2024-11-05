Battle over Bamba: Trader Joe’s targeted by BDS, ‘Buycott’

Anti-Israel activist organization CodePink has collected 15,000 signatures on a petition urging Trader Joe’s to remove Israeli products from its stores; Jewish community groups have launched a counter-campaign.

By Miri Weissman, Israel Hayom via JNS

Anti-Israel activist organization CodePink has collected 15,000 signatures on a petition urging Trader Joe’s to remove Israeli products from its stores, while Jewish community groups have launched a counter-campaign encouraging supporters to purchase these same items.

“As the Israeli genocide continues to devastate Gaza and the broader Middle East, companies like Trader Joe’s must take a stand,” CodePink states in their petition. “By stocking Israeli products, Trader Joe’s supports a system that perpetuates suffering.”

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement (BDS) petition specifically targets several products currently carried by the grocery chain, including Israeli-made feta cheese, Bamba snacks and Dorot frozen herb products.

The campaign takes aim at Trader Joe’s corporate ethos, referencing the company’s stated commitment to ethical business practices. The organization is calling for Trader Joe’s to halt sales of Israeli products “until Israel ends the occupation, respects international law and ensures full and equal rights for Palestinians.”

In response, Jewish community groups have mobilized a “buycott” campaign, circulating messages encouraging supporters to purchase Israeli products and thank the retailer for continuing to stock them. The counter-campaign highlights Trader Joe’s previous stance against boycott efforts in 2005/2006 when the company maintained its Israeli product lines despite similar pressure.

“A prominent anti-Israel group (CODEPINK) is about to demand that Trader Joe’s stops carrying Israeli products in their stores. We can fight back (and show TJs some love) in three easy steps:

Both groups are utilizing grassroots organizing tactics, with CodePink distributing action guides and flyers for store demonstrations, while Jewish community groups are sharing their message through WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Trader Joe’s has not yet publicly responded to either campaign.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.