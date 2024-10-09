Antisemitic vandalism at Harvard ‘compromises safety of Jewish students’

“Any and all individuals involved must be immediately expelled and prosecuted to the fullest of the law,” wrote Rep. Elise Stefanik.

By JNS

Smashed windows and anti-Israel vandalism of a John Harvard statue on Harvard University’s campus on Tuesday morning “compromises the safety of Jewish students, particularly those who live near University Hall,” Harvard Chabad stated.

“This crime follows on the heels of antisemitic groups at Harvard calling for an escalation and celebrating the anniversary of the most deadly day for Jews since the Holocaust,” the Jewish group added.

A vandal, who posted on social media that the crime reflected solidarity with Palestinians, graffitied the sculpture with red paint.

“Harvard campus services employees were seen boarding up the windows on Tuesday and access to the John Harvard statue was restricted,” reported The Harvard Crimson, a student paper.

The campus police stated that its “longstanding policy” is “to not comment on open investigations,” per the paper.

“This is absolutely criminal, and any and all individuals involved must be immediately expelled and prosecuted to the fullest of the law,” wrote Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), a Harvard alumna. “Now is not the time, Harvard, for another working group. It is long past time for consequences and disciplinary action.”