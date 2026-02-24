‘An enduring friendship’: India’s Modi to visit Israel mid-week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will host India’s premier, Narendra Modi, for an official visit to Israel on Feb. 25–26, featuring ceremonies, private meetings and joint appearances in Jerusalem.

Modi is scheduled to arrive on Feb. 25 at Ben Gurion International Airport, where he is to be welcomed by Netanyahu and his wife in an official reception ceremony, followed by a private meeting. Later that afternoon, the leaders will attend a reception at the Knesset, where they are scheduled to address the plenum.

In the evening, the prime ministers will tour an innovation event at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem followed by a formal dinner at the King David Hotel.

On Thursday, Feb. 26, Netanyahu and Modi will visit Yad Vashem, where they will place a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance. The leaders will then hold an extended meeting at the King David Hotel, during which previously signed agreements will be formally exchanged.

Modi’s visit will conclude with a farewell ceremony at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Netanyahu told reporters at the start of the Cabinet meeting on Sunday that Modi’s visit was part of Israel’s broader vision to build alliances to counter both Shi’ite and Sunni Muslim radicalism.

The premier said Israel would seek to deepen economic, diplomatic and security cooperation with New Delhi, while also expanding partnerships with other Mediterranean, African, Asian and moderate Arab countries.

Netanyahu said that he was “personal friends” with his Indian counterpart, explaining: “We speak frequently on the phone and visit one another. I have visited India, and Modi has visited here.”

“The fabric of this relationship has grown tighter,” said Netanyahu. “He is coming here so we can tighten it further through a series of decisions related to strengthening the cooperation between our governments and countries, including economic, diplomatic and security cooperation.”

Modi tweeted on Sunday, “Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu. I fully agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the diverse nature of our bilateral relations.”

“India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress,” he said. “Looking forward to our discussions during my upcoming Israel visit.”