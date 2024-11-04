Almost three-quarters of Israeli Jews say Trump better for Israel

Only 11% of those surveyed think a Harris White House would be better.

A majority of Israeli Jews believe that former U.S. President Donald Trump would serve the Jewish state’s interest better than Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, according to a survey published on Monday.

The poll, conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute’s Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research and published less than 24 hours before the presidential vote, shows that 72% of Jewish Israelis believe that a Republican win would help to advance their country’s interests.

Only 11% of Israeli Jews think a Harris White House would be better.

Among the country’s Arab citizens, almost half of the respondents (46%) said they see no difference between the two candidates, while the rest are divided, with a small edge for Trump (27% compared to 22.5% for Harris).

Trump is especially popular among younger Israelis, with the IDI survey finding that in the 18-34 age group, 90% think a Trump presidency would serve Israel’s interests, while 2% chose Harris.

Last week, a survey published by Israel’s Channel 12 found that 66% of Israelis prefer Trump over Harris, with 17% choosing the incumbent vice president. Among voters for the Jewish state’s coalition of right-wing and religious parties, 93% chose Trump and 1% Harris.