Airsoft grenade thrown at Israeli embassy in Brussels

An individual threw an airsoft grenade at the Israeli embassy in Brussels on Friday morning, according to the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, Belgian media reported.

An investigation has been opened.

“This (Friday) morning at around 05:30, an unknown person allegedly threw an airsoft grenade in the direction of the Israeli embassy in Uccle,” the public prosecutor’s office explained.

“The police went to the scene and informed the public prosecutor on duty. The technical and forensic police laboratory was dispatched to the scene, along with the service charged with the destruction of explosive devices.”

”The investigation is ongoing and, in the interests of the investigation, the public prosecutor’s office will not be commenting further on this case,” the prosecutor’s office added.