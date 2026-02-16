The new President, António José Seguro, has argued that the ” recognition of Palestine is an essential step towards peace, endowed with great political and moral importance. ‘’Although moderate, his vision aligns with the two-state solution and respect for human rights.’’

Two weeks ago, center-left left Socialist António José Seguro scored a landslide victory over populist anti-immigration André Ventura from Chega party in Portugal’s presidential runoff. He will succeed Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in March.

Seguro, a longstanding Socialist politician, positioned himself as a moderate candidate who will cooperate with Portugal’s centre-right minority government, repudiating Ventura’s anti-establishment and anti-immigrant tirades.

In Portugal, the president is largely a figurehead with no executive power. However, the president is an influential voice and possesses some powerful tools, being able to veto legislation from parliament and the power to dissolve parliament and call early elections.

According to journalist Miriam Assor in Lisbon, the election of António José Seguro ‘’marks a mandate that should prioritize multilateral diplomatic action, strengthening humanitarian aid and pushing for a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, distancing itself from unconditional support for Israel.’’

In the presidential elections, the candidates’ positions on Israel and the conflict in the Middle East ranged from pragmatic support for the existence of the State of Israel to severe criticism of its military actions, with an emphasis on the recognition of Palestine, she told European Jewish Press.

The new President, António José Seguro, has argued that the recognition of Palestine is an “essential step” towards peace, endowed with great political and moral importance. ‘’Although moderate, his vision aligns with the two-state solution and respect for human rights.’’

Catarina Martins from the Left Bloc was one of the most critical voices regarding Israel, advocating for the immediate recognition of Palestine and the imposition of sanctions against Israel due to the situation in Gaza. The election result was mediocre: 2.06% = 116,413 votes

António Filipe (Communist Party or PCP): He maintained the party’s historical line of strongly condemning Israeli operations, classifying them as 44aggressions against Palestinians.’’ He also had a microscopic vote: 1.64% = 92,634 votes

Henrique Gouveia e Melo: the former military chief stressed that he has always defended the existence and right to self-defense of Israel, noting that the country faces existential threats from actors such as Iran. However, he warned that Israel would face increasing international isolation if it did not accept a negotiated solution.

Luís Marques Mendes from the Social Democratic Partyt : he criticized what he called the “unbearable silence” about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling for the condemnation of attacks that victimize civilians. He was convinced that he would win, but he was completely wrong. He didn’t make it to the second round of elections

André Ventura from Chega: Traditionally, Ventura has demonstrated a closer alignment with Israel, often using support for the Jewish state as a counterpoint to what he describes as the threat of “radical Islam” in Europe. In the presidential election, he focused his discourse on internal security and combating the system, but maintained his support base among sectors that prioritize the strategic alliance with Israel. He competed competed in the second round of the election against António Seguro but lost.