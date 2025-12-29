Activists swap UAE London embassy sign with ‘Zionists’ placard

Anti-Israel activists on Sunday covered the sign at the United Arab Emirates’ London embassy with a placard reading “Embassy of the United Arab Zionists,” featuring Israeli flag imagery, to protest the Gulf state’s normalization agreement with Israel.

The activists, associated with the U.K.-based Deen1fied network, appeared in the video wearing masks and black clothing and carrying bundles wrapped like shrouded children, draped with Palestinian flags and stained with fake blood, which they placed on the embassy steps.

The demonstration “condemned the UAE’s normalization of relations with Israel and its support for genocide against Palestinians,” according to the outlet Middle East Eye, which shared footage of the action.

The UAE and several other Arab states—Bahrain and Morocco, with Sudan beginning but not completing a similar process—agreed to normalize relations with Israel in 2020 during President Donald Trump’s first term as part of the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords.