10 die in New Year’s Eve car ramming in New Orleans

By JNS

At least 10 people were killed and dozens wounded when the driver of a pickup truck rammed into a crowd while opening fire at police during New Year’s celebrations in New Orleans early Wednesday morning.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell told reporters that while the attack was still being probed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, “we do know that the city of New Orleans was impacted by a terrorist attack.”

However, an FBI agent told reporters, “This is not a terrorist event.” It was not immediately clear why there was contradicting information.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick noted that the suspect drove “a very fast pace, and it was very intentional behavior.

“This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could,” she told reporters. “It was not a DUI situation. This was more complex and more serious, based on the information we have right now.”

Local authorities urged the public to stay away from the crime scene as FBI agents were checking at least one suspected explosive device on the vehicle.

U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed “on the horrific news that a driver killed and injured dozens of individuals in New Orleans overnight,” the White House said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“The FBI is already on the ground supporting local law enforcement in the investigation, and the president will continue to be briefed throughout the day,” the White House statement added.