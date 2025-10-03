‘We must keep fighting antisemitism in all its forms’, says EU Commission President following Manchester terror attack

’Hate, antisemitism and violence have no place in our society,’ wrote Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief.

In a message on X following the terrorist attack against the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote Thursday: ‘’ That this attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more appalling. We must keep fighting antisemitism in all its forms.’’

‘’My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the UK’s Jewish community. While in Copenhagen, I conveyed my condolences to Prime Minister Keir Starmer,’’ she added.

In another post on X, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called ‘’the deliberate attack in Manchester against innocent worshippers at a synagogue on Yom Kippur ‘’utterly appalling.’’ ‘’Hate, antisemitism and violence have no place in our society. My thoughts are with the families and friends of victims and the Jewish community today.

On Thursday, a man killed two Jews, 53-year-old Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, 66 and injured others at the synagogue in Manchester, on Yom Kippur.

Greater Manchester Police stated that it believes Jihad al-Shamie, 35, a British citizen of Syrian descent, to be the terrorist. Police shot him dead.