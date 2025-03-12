“We had to be stronger than our fear”: Shoah survivors meet descendants of their rescuers

During an event in Limoges, the Claims Conference, an international organization dedicated to securing material compensation for Jewish victims, launched the book “Stronger than Fear.” The book features 36 powerful stories of people from nine different countries who risked their own lives to save Jewish fellow citizens during the war.

By Andy Vermaut, Indegazette.be

Last week, Shoah survivors gathered in Limoges for a special meeting with descendants of those who helped them escape Nazi terror during World War II. During the event, the Claims Conference, an international organization dedicated to securing material compensation for Jewish victims, launched the book “Plus fort que la peur” (Stronger than Fear). The book features 36 powerful stories of people from nine different countries who risked their own lives to save Jewish fellow citizens during the war.

Stories of Courage and Humanity

During the official presentation in Limoges, Shoah survivors met with the children and grandchildren of their rescuers. Among those present were Dr. Sophia Joachims (89) and Mark Schonwetter (91), both originally from Poland, who shared their stories. Thanks to a courageous family, they were able to remain hidden and survive the war.

Also attending was Colette Zeif (89), originally from France. During the war, she was hidden by the Bayrand family. Descendants of this family participated in the gathering. Pierre-Michel Kahn (92) from Paris and Régine Suchowolski Sluszny (85) from Antwerp were also present at the event in Limoges.

Keeping History Alive

In total, these 36 courageous individuals saved more than 220 lives. Worldwide, only about 150 recognized Jewish rescuers, also known as the Righteous, remain alive today. Their courage and actions during the Holocaust are now an important part of educational programs and history lessons. According to the organizers, it is essential to keep these stories of heroism alive for future generations, teaching young people to make choices based on humanity and courage, even in the most difficult circumstances. The book was initially published in French and English, with editions in Polish, German, Hebrew, and Lithuanian to follow later.

European Day of the Righteous

On the same day, a second notable event took place at the Musée de la Résistance in Limoges, marking the European Day of the Righteous. At this gathering, Shoah survivors met individuals who saved lives during World War II, known as “the Righteous.” It was an emotional and moving meeting where memories and stories were shared, exactly eighty years after the end of the war. Central to the event was the book “Plus fort que la peur” (Stronger than Fear), featuring 36 compelling portraits of Righteous individuals from France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, and Ukraine. Each portrait illustrates the daily challenges faced by these rescuers and highlights their extraordinary courage and humanity.

Personal Testimonies and Shared Memories

Attendees listened intently to testimonies from survivors and those who had saved others during the war, deeply moving everyone present. An informal reception followed, allowing participants to engage personally with each other. Many were visibly moved by the stories and direct interactions with those who had demonstrated bravery and strength in times of hardship. The gathering emphasized the importance of remembrance and provided clear examples of how courage and humanity can change lives, even in the darkest times. The event was organized by the Claims Conference in collaboration with the city of Limoges.

About the Claims Conference

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) is a non-profit organization with offices in New York, Israel, Germany, and Austria. The organization advocates for material compensation for Holocaust survivors worldwide. Since its founding in 1951, the Claims Conference has negotiated with the German government, distributing over 90 billion dollars in compensation to Nazi persecution survivors since 1952. In 2023 alone, the Claims Conference distributed over 560 million dollars to more than 200,000 survivors in 83 countries and awarded 750 million dollars in grants to social organizations worldwide. For 2024, the organization secured agreements for 535 million dollars in individual compensations and 888 million dollars for home healthcare for Holocaust survivors. This remarkable gathering in Limoges brought together Shoah survivors and descendants of their rescuers, representing a vital moment for everyone committed to keeping history alive and honoring unparalleled bravery.