UNRWA links to Hamas

UNRWA’s ties to terror go back decades, as do their denials of the obvious, says Asaf Romirowski in a talk with EU Reporter in the European Parliament.

Romirowski is the Executive Director of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East (SPME) and the Association for the Study of the Middle East and Africa (ASMEA) Romirowsky is also a senior nonresident research fellow at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (BESA) and a Professor Affiliate at the University of Haifa.

Everyone in UNRWA knew and lied, just as everyone in Gaza knew that Hamas was constructing a 500-kilometer tunnel network that diverted construction materials and goods from international aid. As a result, the international community, through UNRWA, funded a vast portion of Hamas’ operations by freeing it to focus on terrorism rather than health and education.

He also speaks about Higher Education & Hamas, and says the most shocking side effects of Hamas’ horrific October 7th attack on Israel has been to expose the indecency at the heart of the American university. The question is what to do about it. But the question of how to reform universities remains. The most profitable non-profit industry from the perspective of its well-compensated and bloated management, is deeply entrenched. Its faculty is outwardly radicalized by a relatively small percentage of haters, but supported by a much larger percentage of believers in the absolute sanctity of their own freedom from oversight. And billions of dollars in Qatari donations have skewed priorities towards indulgence of the right sorts of intolerance.

Romirowsky is co-author of Religion, Politics, and the Origins of Palestine Refugee Relief and a contributor to The Case Against Academic Boycotts of Israel.