UK: Board of Deputies says harassment by protesters outside London Jewish center a ‘wake-up call’

”We need to see policing which is more proactive in protecting the community,” the group representing British Jewry stated.

By JNS

Anti-Israel activists donning masks yelled “End the occupation now” and “You are mass murderers” on Sunday to attendees of a London conference on Israel in the wake of the Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Today’s so-called ‘anti-Israel’ protest outside a key Jewish Community Centre and landmark in London evidences the targeting of the Jewish community by ‘pro-Palestinian’ protests in this country,” said the Board of Deputies of British Jews in a statement on Oct. 27.

The organization said the conditions “that led to this are clear; far too many people have decided to turn a blind eye to the hideous behavior regularly exhibited at such protests. We also need to see policing which is more proactive in protecting the community and general public going about their lawful business.”

One protester at the demonstration led a chant of “We will continue to occupy these streets every day of the week, no matter how many police … until Zionism no longer exists in the Middle East, because Zionism is a racist ideology.”

Local law enforcement did arrest one person.

The Board of Deputies described the demonstration as among those held weekly in an area that houses a large Jewish population, “part of an ongoing effort in this country, carried out under the guise of humanitarian concern, to harass and intimidate British Jews.”

The statement concluded with a notification that “this latest egregious display of harassment should act as a wake-up call to encourage allies to make their voices heard and their support known.”