Third survey by EU’s Fundamental Rights Agency: Jews in Europe still face high levels of antisemitism

76% of the respondents hide their Jewish identity at least occasionally and 34% avoid Jewish events or sites because they do not feel safe.

The survey pre-dates the Hamas attacks on 7 October 2023 and Israel’s military response in Gaza. But the report includes information about antisemitism collected from 12 Jewish community organisations more recently. Jewish people have experienced more antisemitic incidents since October 2023, with some organisations reporting an increase of more than 400%.

Antisemitism persists in the EU, affecting Jews both online and offline. Concerns over safety and frequent experiences of harassment force many to conceal their Jewish identity,’’ according to the latest survey by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA).

This third FRA survey on discrimination and hate crime against Jews in the EU – published on Thursday- reveals their experiences and perceptions of antisemitism, and shows the obstacles they face in living an openly Jewish life.

The survey covers Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain and Sweden where around 96% of the EU’s estimated Jewish population live. Almost 8,000 Jews aged 16 or over took part in the online survey from January to June 2023.

The survey pre-dates the Hamas attacks on 7 October 2023 and Israel’s military response in Gaza. But the report includes information about antisemitism collected from 12 Jewish community organisations more recently. Jewish people have experienced more antisemitic incidents since October 2023, with some organisations reporting an increase of more than 400%.

What are the main points of the survey ?

Rising antisemitism : 80% of respondents feel that antisemitism has grown in their country in the five years before the survey.

: 80% of respondents feel that antisemitism has grown in their country in the five years before the survey. High levels of antisemitism online : 90% of respondents encountered antisemitism online in the year before the survey.

: 90% of respondents encountered antisemitism online in the year before the survey. Antisemitism in the public sphere : in the year before the survey, 56% of respondents encountered offline antisemitism from people they know and 51% in the media.

: in the year before the survey, 56% of respondents encountered offline antisemitism from people they know and 51% in the media. Harassment : 37% say they were harassed because they are Jewish in the year before the survey. Most of them experienced harassment multiple times. Antisemitic harassment and violence mostly take place in streets, parks, or shops.

: 37% say they were harassed because they are Jewish in the year before the survey. Most of them experienced harassment multiple times. Antisemitic harassment and violence mostly take place in streets, parks, or shops. Safety and security concerns : Most respondents continue to worry for their own (53%) and their family’s (60%) safety and security. Over the years, FRA research has shown that antisemitism tends to increase in times of tension in the Middle East. In this survey, 75% feel that people hold them responsible for the Israeli government’s actions because they are Jewish.

: Most respondents continue to worry for their own (53%) and their family’s (60%) safety and security. Over the years, FRA research has shown that antisemitism tends to increase in times of tension in the Middle East. In this survey, 75% feel that people hold them responsible for the Israeli government’s actions because they are Jewish. Hidden lives: 76% hide their Jewish identity at least occasionally and 34% avoid Jewish events or sites because they do not feel safe. As a reaction to online antisemitism, 24% avoid posting content that would identify them as Jewish, 23% say that they limited their participation in online discussions, and 16% reduced their use of certain platforms, websites or services.

Which measures by the EU and its member states to tackle antisemitism ?

The EU and its Member States have put in place measures against antisemitism, which have led to some progress. These include the EU’s first ever strategy on combating antisemitism and action plans in some EU countries,’’ says FRA ;

The report suggests the following concrete ways for building on that progress:

Monitoring and adequately funding antisemitism strategies and action plans : This includes adopting plans in those EU countries which do not have them and developing indicators to monitor progress.

: This includes adopting plans in those EU countries which do not have them and developing indicators to monitor progress. Securing the safety and security of Jewish communities : Countries need to invest more in protecting Jewish people, working closely with the affected communities.

: Countries need to invest more in protecting Jewish people, working closely with the affected communities. Tackling antisemitism online : Online platforms need to address and remove antisemitic content online, to adhere to the EU’s Digital Services Act. They also need to better investigate and prosecute illegal antisemitic content online.

: Online platforms need to address and remove antisemitic content online, to adhere to the EU’s Digital Services Act. They also need to better investigate and prosecute illegal antisemitic content online. Encouraging reporting and improving recording of antisemitism: National authorities should step up efforts to raise rights awareness among Jews, encourage them to report antisemitic incidents and improve the recording of such incidents. Greater use of third-party and anonymous reporting could help.

‘’Europe is witnessing a wave of antisemitism, partly driven by the conflict in the Middle East. This severely limits Jewish people’s ability to live in safety and with dignity,’’ commented Sirpa Rautio, director of the EU Fundamental Rights Agency. said . He added: ‘’We need to build on existing laws and strategies to protect communities from all forms of hate and intolerance, online as well as offline. In an increasingly polarised society, we urgently need to spread the message of tolerance and ensure respect for the fundamental rights and freedoms of all.”