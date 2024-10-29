Swastikas painted on Paris residence where Holocaust survivor was murdered in 2018

A Jew living in the building where 85-year-old Mireille Knoll was tortured and killed has been facing relentless antisemitic harassment.

By Neta Bar, Israel Hayom via JNS

A troubling wave of antisemitism has surfaced in France, where a Jewish resident is enduring persistent threats in a building already marked by tragedy. Nancy is facing relentless antisemitic harassment, including death threats and Nazi symbols, in the same building where 85-year-old Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll was murdered in 2018. Nancy has already filed multiple police reports.

The harassment has escalated in recent weeks, with perpetrators defacing the building’s common areas with swastikas and targeting Nancy’s personal space. Her door and mailbox have been vandalized with antisemitic death threats, some written in Arabic, while Nazi symbols and Stars of David have been scrawled across the corridor. French news channel BFM brought the case to public attention after visiting Nancy’s home and documenting the ongoing threats.

“The intimidation began with letters, then evolved to symbols appearing in the stairwell and elevator,” Nancy told BFM in a visibly distressed state. “About two weeks ago, threatening letters started arriving. I’ve already submitted six police reports and find myself at the police station every three days to follow up. My life has been completely disrupted. I can’t sleep, I feel lost, threatened, and anxious. I simply cannot comprehend how someone could target another human being this way.”

These incidents are unfolding at the same Avenue Philippe-Auguste address where Knoll was tortured and killed by two assailants, Yacine Mihoub and Alex Krimbikos, who stabbed her before setting her apartment ablaze. The French judiciary officially classified her murder as an antisemitic hate crime.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.