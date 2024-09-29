‘Strong and determined’: Israeli defense brass hail Nasrallah killing

By JNS

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hailed on Saturday the targeted killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, saying the terror master directed the murder of thousands of Israelis and foreign citizens.

“To our enemies, I say: we are strong and determined. To our partners, I say: our war, is your war. And to the people of Lebanon, I say: our war is not with you. It’s time for change,” said Gallant in a video posted to X.

פעולת הסיכול של חסן נסראללה היא אחת מהחשובות בתולדות ישראל – אנחנו לא עוצרים: pic.twitter.com/OnJYJ7DKos

— יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) September 28, 2024

The Israeli Air Force conducted the massive airstrike targeting Hezbollah headquarters, built underground beneath residential buildings, in the heart of the Dahiyeh district of the Lebanese capital on Friday evening.

The operation to assassinate Nasrallah was named “New Order.”

״אנחנו נגיע לכל אחד ולכל מקום״: מטוסי חיל האוויר בחיסול חסן נסראללה ומפקדת חיזבאללה בלבנון: pic.twitter.com/vfWmk7X3cc

— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 28, 2024

Also Saturday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi held an assessment at the military’s Northern Command headquarters.

“Challenging days are ahead of us,” said Halevi after approving battle plans for “Northern Arrows,” the military’s name for the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon. “IDF troops are on peak alert, on defense and offense, on all fronts.”

“Nasrallah killed Israeli civilians indiscriminately,” added Halevi. “He wanted this war to end with the destruction of Israel, but we made sure that wouldn’t happen. We killed him, and we will get stronger.”

הרמטכ״ל בסיום הערכת מצב בפיקוד הצפון: ״נסראללה רצה להשמיד את ישראל – הרגנו אותו״ pic.twitter.com/r4TiuSNsaH

— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 28, 2024

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari on Saturday described Nasrallah as “one of Israel’s greatest enemies, of all time… [who]posed a threat to Israeli citizens for decades, and his elimination makes the world a safer place.

“It’s not over,” Hagari nevertheless cautioned, as Hezbollah “has more capabilities.”

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of an evil terrorist organization; the senior terrorists eliminated with him, and the central headquarters they were in, were legitimate military targets under international law. Nasrallah intentionally built Hezbollah’s central headquarters under… pic.twitter.com/8SaRT6YDmX

— דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) September 28, 2024