Spain announces ban on imports from Judea, Samaria and the Golan

Spain’s Ministry of Finance announced a ban on the import of products from hundreds of Israeli locales in Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan on Monday, becoming the first major E.U. member state economy to implement such a measure.

The ban is set to become effective on Tuesday, the ministry said, adding this was the result of a September decree “adopting urgent measures against genocide in Gaza and in support of the Palestinian population.”

The decree “prohibits in its Article 3 the importation into Spain of products originating from Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” according to the statement.

To be applied, the ministry is to “approve the list of localities and postal codes corresponding to the Israeli settlements,” the text reads. With the announcement, the measure “is approved” and “will take effect the day after its publication” in the Boletín Oficial del Estado (“Official State Gazette”), the text read.

Slovenia, one of the E.U.’s smallest economies with about 2 million citizens, announced a similar ban in August, becoming the first E.U. member to boycott Israeli products. Legislation to effect a ban is being worked on in Ireland’s parliament.

, a reputable Spanish-Jewish news site, confirmed the authenticity of the document published. It noted in its reporting that the inclusion of the Golan Heights in the ban lies outside of the approved September decree. Enfoque Judio Enrique Martínez Olmos, editor-in-chief of the ESDiario news site, condemned the ban in a sharp-worded editorial , whose title describes the measure as “a measure that Hitler would endorse.” The ban “prohibits and singles out Jewish products, much like in 1930s Germany,” he wrote. ESDiario

Israel exports roughly $850 million in goods to Spain annually, according to the Israel Export Institute, roughly half the volume that Israel imports from Spain. Products from Judea, Samaria and the Golan are believed to account for a small fraction of the Israeli exports to Spain.

A spokesperson for Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not reply to JNS’s request for comment in time for publication.

Angel Mas, president of ACOM, a prominent pro-Israel group in Spain, told JNS that his organization has challenged the ban in an appeal before the Spanish Constitutional Court. ACOM considers the ban immoral, he said.

In addition to ACOM’s legal fight against it, “We intend to bring these discriminatory and openly hostile measures to the attention of the United States Department of State,” Mas said. “The current Spanish government has lost any sense of proportion or restraint and is crossing red lines that no democratic government should cross.”

In the court appeal, ACOM said the ban was illegal on several counts, including in how it “directly conflicts with E.U. law, particularly in areas where the European Union holds exclusive competence, such as trade policy and the functioning of the internal market.”

The decree’s passing was also flawed procedurally since it “must still be debated and approved by Congress, a process likely to take place in the coming months.” And still, “the Spanish government has already begun applying the measures in practice across commercial activity involving Israel,” he said.

“From the outset, the decree is built on a fundamentally flawed and discredited premise,” Mas added. “Its introductory [notes]assert, as established facts, allegations of ‘genocide’ and ’famine’ allegedly committed by Israel in Gaza, claiming that these accusations are supported by ‘all international experts.’ These claims are demonstrably false, legally unsubstantiated, and deeply contested,” Mas said.

‘Remove or block identified ads’

Separately, on Tuesday, another Spanish government ministry threatened seven real estate rental platforms with unspecified “actions” if they continue to advertise Israeli-owned properties in those areas.

The seven entities are “multinational companies,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Social Rights, Consumer Affairs and Agenda 2030 wrote in a statement published on Dec. 30. It did not name the platforms.

The ministry “has detected that seven platforms had published 138 advertisements for tourist accommodations located in Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory,” the statement said. “This advertising is considered illegal under Article 4 of the Royal Decree-Law adopting urgent measures against the genocide in Gaza and in support of the Palestinian population, approved in September,” it also said.

“A first formal request has been sent to the platforms, urging them to immediately remove or block the identified ads in Spain. Failure to do so could result in further action by the ministry,” it read.

Spain is one of three European Union member countries that have intervened in South Africa’s 2023 lawsuit for alleged genocide against Israel, widely understood as an endorsement of the suit. The country’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, in May called Israel a “genocidal state.”

Airbnb, one of the world’s largest short-term rental platforms, in 2019 reversed a policy it had announced the previous year, which would have banned assets like the ones that Spain wanted blocked. The reversal followed two federal lawsuits in the United States.